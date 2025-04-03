Prem trio interested in Elfsborg defender Yegbe

IF Elfsborg defender Terry Yegbe is interesting Brighton.

Kickgh.com reports that Brighton are scouting the centre back and are showing strong interest.

The Premier League club wants to sign Elfsborg's key player this summer.

The Borås club is demanding around €5m to sell, though the Seagulls won't get a clear run at Yegbe.

Fulham, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are also still showing interest.

Yegbe, 24, has a deal with Elfsborg to 2028.