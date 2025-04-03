Tribal Football
Most Read
Inter Miami striker Suarez: I wanted Barcelona revenge
Berta and Arsenal in agreement over Athletic Bilbao star Nico
The three countries Cristiano Ronaldo Jr could represent at international level
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes shock Real Madrid return

Prem trio interested in Elfsborg defender Yegbe

Paul Vegas
Prem trio interested in Elfsborg defender Yegbe
Prem trio interested in Elfsborg defender YegbeČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Gonzales Photo/Tobias Jorgensen
IF Elfsborg defender Terry Yegbe is interesting Brighton.

Kickgh.com reports that Brighton are scouting the centre back and are showing strong interest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Premier League club wants to sign Elfsborg's key player this summer.

The Borås club is demanding around €5m to sell, though the Seagulls won't get a clear run at Yegbe.

Fulham, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are also still showing interest.

Yegbe, 24, has a deal with Elfsborg to 2028.

Mentions
Premier LeagueYegbe TerryElfsborgBrightonSheffield UtdCrystal PalaceFulhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Palace move to block Klopp's RB Leipzig push for Glasner
Brighton agree deal to sign Tommy Watson from Sunderland
Glasner reveals Mateta is "getting back into his rhythm" ahead of the Southampton game