Brighton agree deal to sign Tommy Watson from Sunderland

Brighton have agreed a deal with Sunderland for the signing of young winger Tommy Watson in the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old will join the Premier League side for a fee of around £10 million, ending a year-long saga to secure his services.

Watson has agreed a four-year deal with Brighton with an option to extend for a further 12 months and will remain available for selection at Sunderland for the rest of the current season.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side had made approaches for the youngster over the past two transfer windows but Sunderland stood firm and rejected their approaches.

Sunderland chiefs have deceided now is the time to sell with Watson set to enter the last year of his contract at the end of the season.

Watson has made 15 appearances across all competitions for the promotion chasers, scoring two goals and providing zero assists.