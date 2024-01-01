Potts delighted with West Ham start in Wolves defeat

Freddie Potts was delighted wit his chance in West Ham's defeat to Wolves on Saturday in Jacksonville.

The midfielder started in the 3-1 preseason friendly defeat.

“We played some good stuff at times, especially I thought you could see how we worked well to create some chances,” he told whufc.com. “Obviously Mo (Kudus, who scored West Ham’s goal just before the break) was really good today and as a team I thought we created some chances through things we’d worked on in training.

“There were several patterns of play the manager is trying to implement into us and it came out today sometimes. Although it’s not perfect, that’s what we’ve been doing in training and we all enjoy it and see it’s a really positive way of playing football.

“I’ve loved every session we’ve had. The manager and the coaching staff have put on really good sessions for us and we’re all starting to gel as a team. Especially us young boys coming up with the first team, we’re all really enjoying it, and myself I’m just looking to keep working every single day and learn as much as I can.

“We’ve got unbelievable talent in our squad here and still more players to come, so I’m enjoying taking in new things and adapting to a new style of play, and want to showcase my ability on the pitch.”