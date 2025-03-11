Potter: West Ham didn't do enough to win - but neither did Newcastle

West Ham boss Graham Potter insists defeat on Monday night was undeserved.

Bruno Guimaraes struck the winner for Newcastle in the second-half as the visitors won 1-0.

Afterwards, Potter conceded they didn't do enough to win, but felt a draw would've been a more fair result.

He said, "I thought it was a really committed performance from the players, they gave everything, which is good to see.

"We're disappointed to lose, of course we are, because we had ambition to win. I thought we started the game well, had a couple of opportunities, they came into it and drove us back more than we'd like.

"We struggled to really impose ourselves on the game for periods but then we showed character to stick in it and we had our moments again and it ebbed and flowed a little bit.

"I think the goal was just disappointing because we feel there was a push on Max and obviously the first goal in that type of game is really important.

"Overall I think we didn’t do enough to win the game but I feel for the players, as I thought they deserved something from the game."

Potter also addressed the team's progress overall, knowing fans are frustrated with their inconsistency.

He continued: "I apologise if things aren't happening quicker than we want them to be, but I think when you see the players give everything, that is there.

"James Ward-Prowse I thought was fantastic, covering such an amount of ground, you know Tomáš and Edson are working hard and Ollie Scarles was on his feet at the end there.

"Players are giving everything so I think that's a real strong start point, a strong foundation. We have to have that and then obviously we always want to look to improve.

"Today's a bit of a sore one because we wanted to get something from the game but yeah that's life sometimes."