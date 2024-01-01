Potter says Spurs boss Postecoglou didn't want to "throw players under the bus" after Brighton defeat

Potter says Postecoglou didn't want "throw players under the bus" after Brighton defeat

Ex-Brighton boss Graham Potter has commented on Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou's deflated post match media conference after suffering defeat at Brighton on Sunday.

It is a third Prem defeat of the season for Spurs in just seven matches with Postecoglou describing the Brighton result as his worst defeat in charge.

Potter spoke on Match of the Day 2 about the manager's demeanour and saddened look after the game as he barely looked up from the floor, which he says is only natural after a harrowing loss.

"I think it comes with experience," said Potter. "Always we are trying to find the right words. Getting angry is easy, getting upset is easy. As leaders as coaches, you can't throw your team under the bus, you can't throw players under the bus, you want to support them.

"At the same time, you need to show you are taking responsibility, that people are accountable to supporters.

"So, it's a fine line between when you're winning, you're this emotionally intelligent calm person, and when you're losing you need to be more angry."

Potter was teased after he was known for being too nice whilst at Chelsea but he says every manager can become angry in the right situation.

“Of course I get angry, I’m a human being, it’s just I choose to conduct myself in the way I think is the right way to conduct myself on the sideline.

“I think the same media are talking about me being more angry but then running stories about problems with referees at grassroots level.

“They don’t see the connection. That’s not to say we don’t all lose our temper; we do because it’s an emotional thing.

“I have a responsibility to myself, to Chelsea, to the game, and to act in a way that is the right thing for me.”