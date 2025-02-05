Potter on Ward-Prowse’s return: He is top, we are looking forward to working with him

West Ham manager Graham Potter has spoken about James Ward-Prowse’s return from his loan at Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder’s season-long loan was cut short before the transfer deadline after struggling for game time.

Now back at the London Stadium, Ward-Prowse will aim to regain his place in Potter’s squad.

Potter stated: “To get the two characters that we did, Evan and James, I think they will help the team improve training every day.”

Then Potter added: “It was something we were aware of. It’s always a bit meandering in the window.

“But as a professional and as a man of experience, he is top. We are looking forward to working with him.”