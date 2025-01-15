Ings reveals Potter message ahead of West Ham victory

West Ham United striker Danny Ings was pleased to help his team get a win at home.

The Hammers are not enjoying the best of seasons, but moved up the table with a 3-2 success over Fulham.

Having seen new manager Graham Potter join days before the game, Ings admitted it was a great win.

On Lucas Paqueta’s winner, he stated: "You just saw that Fulham were starting to control the game and I wanted to just come in and lift the tempo of the game.

"(Bernd Leno) hesitated a little bit on the ball and I thought I could nick it. And thankfully, Paqueta was there to score.

"He is a matchwinner for us, as simple as that. He's got that quality and his work rate is also great. He played the whole game chasing the ball. Sometimes, with this much talent, we don't often see that side. He's top quality."

On Potter, he added: "He asked us to be brave to play. If you make mistakes, they are mistakes. You are human. It's about how you react. We competed from the start to finish. We haven't had much time working together but it is a very, very positive start. In the game against Aston Villa, we did really well for long periods and tonight, we showed great character to win three points tonight."