Potter admits seeking "clean slate" as West Ham kickoff preseason

Potter admits seeking "clean slate" as West Ham kickoff preseason
West Ham United boss Graham Potter is happy to have kicked off preseason training this week.

Potter is seeking a fresh start and clean slate after a difficult first six months in charge at the Irons.

“It’s been great to see everyone back at Rush Green after the break,” said Potter to whufc.com. “The players and staff have come back refreshed, energised and ready to work hard, and there has been a really good mood around the place.

“The first day of pre-season training always brings a positive feeling of enthusiasm and new beginnings. A fresh start, a chance to work from a clean slate and set the right standard from day one.”

Potter also confirmed: “Aside from Edson Álvarez – who we congratulate after winning the Gold Cup with Mexico at the weekend – we’ve had the entire squad report back on Monday, which is a big positive and means that we can get some really good work in together from the word go.

“We’ve also had a few players come back into the group after being out on loan last season, plus some new faces on the staff, so it’s been nice to welcome them and hear about their experiences, and generally just catch up with everyone as a group.

“We have a lot of hard work ahead of us in the coming weeks, but we’re really looking forward to the challenge, and really excited about the new season.”

