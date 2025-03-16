Potter admits frustration as West Ham draw at Everton

West Ham United boss Graham Potter admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Everton.

Tomas Soucek had the Hammers on their way to an away win before Jake O'Brien late equaliser.

Potter said afterwards, "I’m pleased with the players - I think they gave everything, for sure.

"It was a committed performance again. They look like a team out there. We were a little bit disappointed with the first half as we felt we were a little bit deeper than we wanted to be, but I think we fixed that at half-time and in the second half we were a lot better, even though in the first half I still thought we had a couple of good opportunities.

"I thought in the second half we controlled more of the game, again scored a good goal, had some more opportunities.

"We needed that second goal, I think, because Everton make it difficult for you with the atmosphere here and the situation with them moving to a new stadium and not so many games left at Goodison.

"So the crowd got involved and it's hard to control. So I feel for the players because they gave everything, but in the end we have to take our medicine and take the point.

"We’re disappointed to concede at the end, but overall the players defended well as a unit, as a collective."

Potter was left pleased with his defence.

"Emerson and Dinos Mavropanos came into the defence and I was pleased for them.

"We just felt that we needed Dinos' physicality. They're a big team, Everton, and they used that well.

"Ollie Scarles had such a big game on Monday, physically, and he's just starting out. So it was a good time to use Emi's experience and his quality. I think he did well.

"So, yeah, the players are ready to help. That's a good thing. The subs are ready. They want to play. They're disappointed not to play, of course, but they're still ready to help and that's good.

"Tomáš Souček is always a goal threat.

"And he also defends the box well, and attacks the box well.

"Against Everton, you need that physicality, you need that presence and he gives us that. It was a great finish from him and pushes his tally on nicely. So I'm pleased for him."