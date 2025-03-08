Postecoglou yet to settle on Tel's long-term Spurs role

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he's still to settle on a firm position on Mathys Tel.

On-loan from Bayern Munich to the end of the season, with an option to buy, Tel has been rarely used centrally by Postecoglou so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's understood Tel sees his long-term future as a central striker, but Postecoglou admits he's using the French youngster to plug gaps.

“Initially, my view was that he would probably play in a wide area for us once (Dominic) Solanke was back,” he said.

“So we’re keen to try him out there. I think the first game he played out wide on the left and you can see that he’s really comfortable there or out wide on the right. So I think he’ll get more opportunities there.

“He’s still a young man, it’s a different league, it’s different demands and certainly at the moment we’re not in our best moment like last night, where’s he’s going to get loads of chances. But I think, again, working with him since he’s come in, he’s got a really strong head on his shoulders.

“Over time, you’ve seen him flourish, and I’m sure once we can get Dom back in and Richy (Richarlison) not too far, we can use him in the way we want to.”