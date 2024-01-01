Postecoglou unhappy with Spurs defending for Arsenal winner

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was left frustrated after defeat at home to Arsenal.

Postecoglou was disappointed with the way they conceded Arsenal's winner scored by Gabriel Magalhaes.

He later said: "I thought it was a tight game all the way along. we controlled it for the most part and got off to a good start. We didn't capitalise on the opportunities and we were unable to get on top of them.

"We lost concentration (for the goal). We've got some big guys in there who really attack the ball and we just switched off for a second.

"I think I've said my piece. For the most part we controlled the game today, had good territory and possession but we didn't make the most of it and we got punished."