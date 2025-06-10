Postecoglou tipped for multiple jobs including Celtic and a return to the Premier League

Former Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been tipped for several roles after being sacked by the North London side.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy pulled the trigger on the Aussie despite guiding the North London club to the Europa League trophy at the end of the season. The club’s dire domestic campaign was what led to the brutal decsion that divided fans and pundits alike. Now, with Postecoglou a free man he is already being linked with multiple roles.

Discussing Scotland’s next move on talkSPORT, former striker Ally McCoist admitted that he would have no problem seeing the former Spurs boss in charge of the Scottish national side.

“He’d do me absolutely. I wouldn't have a problem with it at all. He wins things,” McCoist said.

“Steve Clarke has done an excellent job for Scotland and hopefully he can get us over the line in the (World Cup) qualifiers against Denmark, Greece and Belarus.

“It’s a good group for us," the former Rangers ace said. “We’ve got a good opportunity of doing well in the qualifiers but moving on if you’re asking me if I’d have a problem with Big Ange managing the national team? I wouldn’t have a problem at all.”

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail reports that he is already being targeted by a rival Premier League club ahead of the 2025/26 season which will restart in just a few months time. Former Celtic and Tottenham defender Ramon Vega also spoke to RecordSport about how Postecoglou has unfinished business at the Scottish side.

"Will he go there in one year? I think he might be snapped up beforehand by somebody. I think he'll stay in the Premier League – there's no doubt at all. I'll be very surprised if he's not landed a job in the Premier League by the beginning of the new season or even a position at a top European team.

"Again, I'd be very, very surprised if he's not in the Premier League. I’d say the top eight or ten teams for certain – if not even higher. I can see a few who would take him instantly.

"Has Postecoglou got more to achieve and unfinished business with Celtic? Yes, but don't forget, Celtic is a different ball game from Spurs. He went into the Champions League - that’s a completely different tournament. At the same time, he's put down a marker now.

"He did a good job for Celtic, and he’s done a remarkable job winning a trophy with Spurs. If he goes back, he’ll return with serious Premier League experience. That would bring massive added value to Celtic in Europe. Celtic and Champions League nights – they’re among the best in the world.

"It's just that Celtic is Celtic."