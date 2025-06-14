Postecoglou surprise target for Asian champions Al-Ahli

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Asian champions Al-Ahli are considering a move for sacked Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou.

Despite their success last month, Al-Ahli's board know they could be forced into a coaching change with Matthias Jaissle attracting interest from Europe.

Just 37, Jaissle is on the radar of major clubs in Germany and Italy.

The Telegraph says Al-Ahli are drawing up contingency plans, which include an approach for Postecoglou.

Postecoglou won the J-League with Yokohama F. Marinos, though is yet to enjoy title success in the Asian Champions League.

