Postecoglou says two Spurs stars could be available this weekend after a busy week

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou is hopeful of having two key players available this weekend.

Spurs are sweating over the fitness of both Son Heung-min and Richarlison as they prepare to take on West Ham United.

Ahead of the game on Saturday, Postecoglou spoke about his squad’s conditioning.

"Sonny and Richy have done some good work and trained with the group which is a real positive for us," said the Australian in an interview with SPURSPLAY.

"Sonny was always hopefully going to get through this international break really well and be ready and Richy has done some good work. Hopefully both are available for the weekend.

"The international guys I think just about all of them got through ok but we're still waiting on a couple to come back into the building. Lucas was the only one who had a slight niggle but we're hoping that he'll be ok.

"It's really only Wilson, who has also done some good work in the last couple of weeks, and hopefully he joins the main group at some point next week."