Postecoglou says Romero tweet does not affect him or Spurs

Postecoglou says Romero tweet does not affect him or the team

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou did not want to dwell on a Cristian Romero social media post.

The Argentine center half retweeted a comment on X about having to arrange his own travel back from international duty.

The tweet in question had stated that Romero was unwell in the lead up to their 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, in which he committed an error that led to the only goal of the game.

Postecoglou told reporters: “No, (the retweet) was mentioned to me but it wasn’t mentioned to me before the game. I knew nothing about it. The players got back on Thursday and we had a Sunday game.

“No one reported anything other than the usual checks of people coming back from international duty so prior to the game - no one said anything.”

On any health risks for Romero as a result of travel, he added: “As I said, there was nothing before the game that was mentioned to me.”