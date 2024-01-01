Postecoglou says it has been a "positive window" for Tottenham

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has spoken about his team’s transfer window so far.

The Premier League giants may not have made as many moves as fans were expecting.

However, Spurs have splashed the cash, with striker Dominic Solanke their prized purchase this summer.

Asked if he’s happy with his squad, Postecoglou told reporters: “If nothing else happens, there's a couple probably will be moving out, I think it's been another positive window for.

“You want to go into every window and come out the other side of it in a stronger sense and I certainly feel that. The players we've brought in are already making a short-term impact and even in the longer-term, I think they're going to be really good contributors for us.

“I certainly think we've got a more well-rounded squad to deal with Europe, the extra games and whatever injuries we have. So yeah, I think it's been a real positive window.”