Postecoglou says Brighton is a "perfect fit" for Huerzeler

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou is impressed by Brighton counterpart Fabian Huerzeler.

The latter is only 31 years old and is the youngest manager in the Premier League.

Postecoglou admitted that was very impressive, telling reporters: “Yeah, 31 it's crazy. That's about the age I started, albeit not at this level. Yeah, he's really impressive.

“When he was coaching at St. Pauli, he coached Jackson Irvine, who I had with the Socceroos -- he's a great player and a fantastic person, as well. He actually reached out to us and said Fabian likes what you're doing, can he come pay a visit? He spent a day with us last year. He asked a hell of a lot of questions and I gave him too many answers, that's for sure. If I'd have known he'd be Brighton manager.

“You could tell he's just a real student of the game, wanted as much knowledge... He was already a senior manager who got them promoted last year, so he was already doing a good job but you can tell when somebody's got that curiosity. I think that's the key for all managers, especially young ones.

“You've got to maintain that. It can get sucked out of you at times because when you get sucked into the battle, particularly at this level, of dealing with one crisis or another, you can forget that curiosity to find out more information. If he maintains that, I think he'll be an outstanding manager but he's done well. It's probably a perfect fit for him because I think Brighton are a fantastic club. They're careful about who they put in as manager. There's usually an alignment there. I wonder sometimes whether other clubs even think about that stuff. So he's in a great place.”

He added on meeting Huerzeler earlier in their careers: “He asked us a lot (of questions) ! I actually palmed him off at one stage because he was asking me too many, so I gave him to one of the other coaches. He was just inquisitive about everything. He was already a senior manager, doing a good job, but the fact that he wanted to ask and had observed us. I'm sure other clubs as well, it wasn't just us. But he made a real impression on everyone.”