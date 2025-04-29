Lucas Bergvall signs new long-term Tottenham deal

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall has signed a new long-term deal with the club after a string of impressive performances.

The 19-year-old has been a rare bright spark for Ange Postecoglu’s struggling Tottenham side this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists in his 45 games across all competitions.

Spurs have now decided to reward his fine form with a new deal, keeping him in North London until the summer of 2031.

Bergvall’s new deal will add two years on to the four-year deal he signed in February 2024, reflecting his increased importance to the side.

The Sweden international reportedly rejected a move to Barcelona, favouring the Premier League and signing from Djurgarden for a reported fee of around £8.5 million.