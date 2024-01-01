Tribal Football
Most Read
Conte impressed by new Napoli pair McTominay, Gilmour
Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interest
That bloody phone! Why Garnacho is odd man out at Man Utd as Amad and Rashford find form
DONE DEAL: Marseille announce Rabiot signing

Postecoglou defends Solanke after Tottenham defeat

Postecoglou defends Solanke after Tottenham defeat
Postecoglou defends Solanke after Tottenham defeatTribalfootball
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says Dominic Solanke will be stronger for his home debut yesterday.

Solanke battled to get involved in the defeat to Arsenal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Postecoglou said afterwards:  "I thought Dom worked hard but, like I said, he hasn't played for over a month, only his second game of the year.

"I just thought there were a lot of odd times where, you know, if we just had a bit more belief and conviction in that front third that we could have made so much more with our play to create really good opportunities and, and even the ones we did, you know, we didn't again, like I said, we lacked some real conviction in their execution to really make the most of them."

On the team's lacklustre attacking form, the manager added: "We've just got to keep working at it mate, that's my job. I've just got to keep giving the feedback to the guys, trying to guide them in the right way to make them see that for all their dominance in the game, you need to really be clear-headed in those kind of moments and, that's my role to try to guide them in the right way."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSolanke DominicTottenhamArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal defender Timber: Feeling fit and winning at Spurs is amazing
Arsenal attacker Martinelli: Gabriel deserved that!
Pundits insist Arsenal winner at Spurs should not have stood