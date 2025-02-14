Postecoglou confirms Johnson, Udogie, Vicario and Maddison will return against Man Utd

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Manchester United this Saturday.

Tottenham have been plagued with injuries throughout the season but now have a number of first-team stars who are set to return for a huge clash against United that could save Postecoglou his job.

Postecoglou provided updates on injuries ahead of the United game in some rare positive news for Spurs fans.

"It has been a good week in terms of the health and well-being of the men I look after. The guys who have been playing have benefited a fair bit.

"Yes, on the injury front it is good to have players back because it raises the quality of our training. (Guglielmo) Vicario, yes. Trained really well. James Maddison is good to go. We’ve had Destiny (Udogie), Wilson (Odobert) and Brennan (Johnson) training with the group. They are in a good place."

The Tottenham boss also discussed his defensive options which he has been deprived of throughout the campaign.

"With Micky (van de Ven), we made a decision and the catalyst with that is about looking beyond the injury about how we can get him into a good space. He is working with people on the mechanics of him. He is in a good space, training and feels really good. His return is imminent but we want to get it right.

"With (Cristian) Romero, it has been a healing issue. The injury hasn’t healed as quickly as we would have liked. We could have pushed him but we are just waiting. Depending on what happens, his return could be imminent as well.

"I’m not a doctor. There’s a barrier you can’t cross when talking injuries or medical. Both are training, in different places of their recovery."

“We've had a few people externally looking at him (van de Ven) and give him some more guidance and information, added to our stuff, which he can do differently around, not so much the injury, but to help his body adapt to the extreme athlete he is and can be.

“You always want to protect your assets and he is a major club asset and to protect his long-term career for the sake of a couple of weeks is worth it.”

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is set to return after fracturing his ankle in November which will be a huge boost for Spurs who have had to rely on 21-year-old Antonin Kinsky.

"Vic, he is an outstanding goalkeeper. He is such a presence amongst the boys. He really gets everyone going.

"It has been tough without him because we’ve used three other goalkeepers. They’ve all contributed, none of them have let us down. Vic is experienced.

"Maddison, as well, has enormous self-belief and that filters through the team. He can start. It has been a shorter one, Destiny, we’ll see. I want to get to a space when we have a midweeker when Destiny, Wilson and Timo (Werner) at a stretch can all play minutes."

Postecoglou then moved on to his United counterpart Ruben Amorim who he says he has a lot of respect for after a troubling start to the season.

"I have respect for all managers because I know how tough it is to do the job. Ruben is just doing what he wants to do. Manchester United have scouted him and identified him by looking at the way he does business. You bring him in with a purpose.

"If United stick with Ruben for two years then they will see progress. Absolutely, because it's how long it takes. If anyone believes anything can change in a short space of time, they are living in a alternative universe that is not based on reality.

"If someone shows me someone who has done it in a shorter period without investment, then show me."