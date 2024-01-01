Postecoglou comments on Richarlison's shaky future

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has given his opinion on striker Richarlison.

The Brazilian forward was linked with a move away from the club, but rejected a big money Saudi Arabian offer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked if he has a future at the club, Postecoglou stated: “Yes, not really sure where the uncertain future comes from. Not on my behalf. When he was fit, he played all the time and he played well. But it was quite evident when he was missing, we had to play Sonny in there and cover areas. This is not about replacing Richy, for us, it is about adding to our squad.

“We want to get stronger from every transfer window we’ve had and from my perspective I’d say Richy is part of what we want to build here. Last year, when he played, he was very, very good for us and hopefully this year we keep him healthy and he plays more. Having more quality and depth in that front third means we hopefully protect our players a bit more and cover our absences when they are not there.”

On Richarlison thriving if Spurs add a new no.9 (Dominic Solanke), he added: “I don’t see why that would hamper him. I’d like to see us strong as a team and I am sure every player here wants us to get better.

“If you want to be a club that challengers for trophies, you need to be a strong squad and that means having good quality players all over the park. I certainly, as I said, saw evidence last year that absences cost us and I want to try to mitigate that.”