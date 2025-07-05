Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Portugal coach Martinez: Very, very sad days for the country
Portugal coach Martinez: Very, very sad days for the country
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez admits the passing of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva has been devastating for the nation.

The brothers were killed in a car accident this week in Spain.

Liverpool striker Jota and Penafiel midfielder Andre Silva were laid to rest this morning at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar.

Attending the funeral was Martinez, who addressed reporters afterwards: "I can only say that these are very, very sad days.

"Today was a demonstration for Diogo and Andre that we are all together and that we are Portugal.

"Now, I would like to thank everyone for their presence, for all the messages from all over the world. We are with Andre Silva and Diogo Jota.

"Their spirit will be with us forever. Always, always with us."

 

