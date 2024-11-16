Porto No2 Dembele: Conceicao talked Diaz out of Spurs move

Porto assistant coach Siramana Dembele has recalled how Sergio Conceicao talked Luis Diaz out of a move to Tottenham.

Spurs made an attempt for Diaz before the Colombia attacker left Porto for Liverpool.

And Dembele recalled what Conceicao told Diaz to Four Four Two: "'If you want to leave FC Porto, you have to go to a team that fights for the Champions League or the English League. Tottenham are a good team, but to leave FC Porto, I think you can do better'."

Dembele also said of Diaz's performances with Porto: "The opponents could not fight against his intensity. No matter if we were in the first or last minute, Luis Diaz always played the same way. Sergio always asked him to give more and Luis never protested.

"He was always grateful for the opportunity he was given and so he fulfilled all that was asked of him. His delivery at work is incredible. He did not enter often inside the area, so Sergio told him to start doing it, use his head and attack the ball on the nearest pole.

"By the time he joined Liverpool he managed to score more goals and I feel that was one of the main factors that led him to England."