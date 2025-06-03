Porro urges Spurs to back Postecoglou amid sacking rumours

Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro has opened up on manager Ange Postecoglou and the rumours surrounding his future.

Postecoglou insists that he's planning for the future with Spurs, despite claims that Daniel Levy has decided to sack him in favour of Brentford boss Thomas Frank. The Australian and finally brought a trophy after 17 years of waiting but also a 17th-place finish in the Premier League which does not help his claim to stay as head coach.

In an interview with The Guardian, Porro revealed that club football is not on his mind at the moment as he prepares for the Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands.

"I’m not thinking about club football right now because I am here with Spain and we have two important games this week, but him continuing would be good for the dressing room," Porro said.

"He has built a very good group, and coaches also need time. In the league, things didn’t go well, but he made you win a trophy. That’s important too.

"The people in the dressing room with weight have to understand that, but as I say, I’m thinking about the national team now; there will be time for that."

Porro was asked whether he meant that some players don't understand that, and he explained that the rumours of Postecoglou leaving upset him, as many of the squad believe that he can lead the side forward, especially after reaching European glory in his second season, much like he had said he would.

"No, it’s simply just that. We’re inside and we know more or less how things are, no?

"I’m not going to lie, it did impact me to see (people say) they were going to sack him to be honest," said the Spaniard.

"I’m very close to him. He’s been an important coach for me and it’s thanks to him that I have brought out my (best) football these two years.

"It’s complicated because in football in general things don’t always depend on you but, honestly, in the team - I think, in my opinion - we’re happy with him."