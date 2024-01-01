Popovic named as Australia's new head coach

Former Crystal Palace defender Tony Popovic has been named Australia's head coach after the shock resignation of Graham Arnold.

After a 1-0 home defeat against Bahrain and a draw against Indonesia in World Cup qualifying earlier in September, Arnold stepped down after 6 years in the job.

Arnold’s poor end to the job has left Australia fifth in the Asia standings and with only the top two teams automatically qualifying for the 2026 World Cup it will be a tough climb to try and secure a place in the world’s biggest tournament.

Popovic is a former Crystal Palace defender and made nearly 200 appearances for Sydney FC throughout his career. He has managed the likes of Melbourne Victory, Perth Glory, Western Sydney Wanderers and has 58 caps for the Socceroos.

He spoke about what an honour it is to lead his country.

"It's a role that comes with great responsibility, and I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity.

"This is undoubtedly a very proud moment for myself and my family. To be entrusted with guiding our national team is a privilege I do not take lightly."