Inter Milan eye move for Man United defender Matthijs de Ligt

Inter Milan are reportedly keen on brining Man United centre-back Matthijs de Ligt back to the Serie A this summer.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Inter are hoping to sign the 25-year-old on an initial loan with an option to buy.

De Ligt only joined Man United from Bayern Munich last summer but has struggled for form and fitness since making the move to Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has made 28 Premier League appearances so far this term, helping United keep eight clean sheets in that period, popping up with two goals.

United will likely need to sell in order to buy this summer, although they are still in contention to qualify for the Champions League through the Europa League.