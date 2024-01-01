Pogba on Morrison: Ravel is the best player of my generation that I have seen

French footballer Paul Pogba has revealed his difficult relationship with ex-Manchester United team-mate Ravel Morrison.

Pogba has recently seen a drugs ban reduced from four years to 18 months, which means he can start playing football in the coming months.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Frenchman gave an interview to The Mail, during which his time at United and relationship with Morrison came up.

“That's a nice picture - but it makes me feel old,” he said about a photo of himself, Jesse Lingard, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Morrison in the Old Trafford dressing room after the FA Youth Cup final in 2011.

“It feels like it was yesterday. Good memories with good friends of mine.”

“Let me tell you, Ravel is the best player of my generation that I have seen,” he said.

“No doubt. I saw stuff Neymar was doing at Santos - Ravel was doing that.”

“Here's a funny story - I never told anyone this before,” Pogba added.

“So I arrived from France and Rav is already the biggest star. He was the boss.

“We were training just a few weeks after I arrived but I played tough. I took the ball from him. Rav was making a fool of everyone with his dribbling because he is so good, so I took the ball off him strongly and played. Then he kicked me, I turned round and didn't say anything. We play again.

“I smash him and we start to argue. We are head-to-head - so I say "let's go to the changing room I'm ready". In Paris this is normal! So we got to the dressing room and I'm getting ready.

“But he just comes over and shakes my hand. Since that day he has been my guy. We are still talking.

“He was one of the guys who sent me a message when he saw the news, he was so happy for me. Rav was the biggest talent of our generation. I don't want to say I feel sorry (for his career) because you always want to see someone with big talent do good.

“But as players we have to take responsibility too and he knows it. He realises if he had a chance to do it again he would do it differently.”