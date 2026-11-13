Pochettino's Man United start date confirmed amid USA pledge

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New Man United boss Mauricio Pochettino.
New Man United boss Mauricio Pochettino.Profimedia

Manchester United have confirmed Mauricio Pochettino as the club's new manager on a contract until the end of the 2028/29 season.

Former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Pochettino has been prised away from his role with the USA national team following United's call to sack Michael Carrick just six months into his contract as the Red Devils permanent head coach.

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The club hierarchy are confident Pochettino can end their long wait for a Premier League title challenge and his first game in charge will be a huge clash at Liverpool on November 22.

However, the new man charge will only have short window to work with his squad, as he does not formally start until November 18.

That is down to his commitment to fulfilling his final two games in charge of the USA squad as they take on Haiti in back-to-back friendlies in Miami and Ohio before he immediately flies to the UK.

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