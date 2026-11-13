Man United unveil Mauricio Pochettino as new manager after Carrick's exit

The Argentine is set to coach his remaining games with the USA in the current international break before officially starting at Old Trafford on Wednesday, November 18th.
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Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino on a deal that reportedly runs through to the summer of 2029.
The Argentine is set to coach his remaining games with the USA in the current international break before officially starting at Old Trafford on Wednesday, November 18th.
More to follow...