Man United unveil Mauricio Pochettino as new manager after Carrick's exit

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Pochettino is the new manager of Manchester United
Pochettino is the new manager of Manchester UnitedČTK / AP / Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino on a deal that reportedly runs through to the summer of 2029.

The Argentine is set to coach his remaining games with the USA in the current international break before officially starting at Old Trafford on Wednesday, November 18th.

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Shearer says Pochettino "will bring excitement back" to Man Utd as "he knows how it works"

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