Pochettino insists USA can win World Cup

USA coach Mauricio Pochettino insists they can win the 2026 World Cup.

The former Chelsea and PSG coach was unveiled by the US Soccer Federation yesterday.

He said, "Everyone thinks that there is no time to prepare.

"I'm on the opposite side, I believe there is enough time. I don't want to create an excuse for players to think there isn't enough time and have reasons not to perform.

"We have time. We need to believe we can win and not just win a game, but to win the World Cup. We want the players to arrive on day one thinking big.

"The most important thing is to see the potential in the players which we have.

"We need to run, we need to move and we need have options and create good angles. We want to create the best platform for them to express themselves.

"I need to create links with the team but for now, it requires to be there with the coaching staff working around the world.

"The plan is to build relationships with the clubs and show players that we support them."