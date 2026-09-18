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Player of the Match Schuster delighted with Brentford's thrashing of Chelsea
Player of the Match Schuster delighted with Brentford's thrashing of ChelseaNigel French, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Brentford defender Jannik Schuster was delighted with his side's 3-0 Premier League demolishing of Chelsea on Friday (September 18).

Keith Andrews’ side were well deserved winners as they put Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea to the sword and earned a famous win at the Gtech.

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Goals from Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago, and Fabio Carvalho secured all three points and sent Brentford up to third.

It was Schuster who was awarded Player of the Match for his fine defensive performance, as well as the assist for Anthony’s opener.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the 20-year-old said: "I think when the second half began we played it more directly forward and we scored after that so I’m just happy.

On being player of the match: "I don’t care about my performance. I just want to help the team, get the clean sheet and the three points. Hopefully I get many more minutes."

On the assist for the first goal: "They always tell me I have a potential on set pieces but there wasn’t a lot of outcome on this until now. Hopefully I can score next time."

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Premier LeagueJannik SchusterJaidon AnthonyBrentfordChelsea

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