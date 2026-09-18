Brentford turn on the style to thrash Chelsea in west London derby

Brentford continued their best-ever start to a Premier League (PL) campaign with a 3-0 win over Chelsea, staying unbeaten after five matchdays and extending a remarkable record of six wins in seven all-time PL Friday-night outings (D1).

With the last four H2H meetings at this venue all ending in draws, and Brentford having shared the points in a remarkable 10 of their previous 14 PL outings, everything pointed towards a stalemate – and the first half played right into that.

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A decent start from Chelsea saw Pedro Neto curl goalward, with Caoimhín Kelleher diving well to stop, but things then dried up as the visitors prioritised shoring up one of the division's leakiest defences.

Having, like Chelsea, scored first in each of their PL outings so far this campaign, Brentford soon started to find a yard of space though, like when Yehor Yarmolyuk struck into the hands of Emiliano Martínez from outside the area.

Half chances for Morgan Rogers and Keane Lewis-Potter ended the half on a high, but both managers knew more was needed in the attacking areas after the break.

Match momentum Opta by StatsPerform

It was the Brentford players who seemed to get that message after the restart, with Mikkel Damsgaard pulling the strings and Jaidon Anthony heading too close to Martínez.

But the summer signing from Burnley didn’t make the same mistake twice, as Damsgaard’s corner was headed back across goal by Jannik Schuster, allowing Anthony to nod home from very close range.

That hour-mark opener prompted the visitors to push forward and open the game up, but they faced a stern Brentford back-line which scrambled away chance after chance.

As the final 10 minutes arrived, Chelsea were so desperate for an equaliser that they allowed the rapid Kevin Schade to race away on the counter, and though his effort was saved by Martínez, Igor Thiago was there to slot home the rebound and open his account for the season.

If that wasn’t enough for the home faithful, the final seconds brought a third when Schade delivered to the far post for Fábio Carvalho to bundle in.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

After a few frustrating weeks, this first-ever home PL win over Chelsea is just what was needed for Brentford, while Xabi Alonso will be wondering where the goals have gone after his side had previously averaged three strikes per game in 2026/27, particularly as it’s their first failure to score in PL action since April.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jannik Schuster (Brentford)

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