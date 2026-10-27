Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and Yamal

Alexander-Arnold makes final decision on Liverpool return amid limited Real Madrid games

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's preferred 'choice' to replace Michael Carrick at Man United revealed

Manchester United dealt major Eddie Howe compensation blow

Most read on Flashscore News

Ballon d'Or LIVE: Kane and Putellas wins top prizes in London

Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal

EXCLUSIVE: Sleep expert reveals secrets and says Ronaldo 'was an athlete beyond compare'

Jannik Sinner to make return at postponed Six Kings Slam in December

Pierre Sage handed deadline to save Crystal Palace job

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage.
Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage.Profimedia

Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage reportedly has two games to keep his job.

The Frenchman was the Eagles choice to come in this summer, after Oliver Glasner's exit on the back of winning the UEFA Conference League, but he's struggling for results in South London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Just two wins from eight Premier League games, and one victory from three played in the Europa League, has put the club on red alert ahead of some crunch games before the November international break.

Veteran coach Sean Dyche has been flagged up as a possible option to come in, with growing links to Thomas Frank, Vitor Pereira and Robbie Keane, if Sage is removed.

However, as per an update from Guardian Sport, Palace officials want to wait until at least the November international break before making a decision.

The 47-year-old will remain in place for next two games - away to Fulham in the EFL Cup and on the road at Tottenham - but, the plan could change if he loses at Spurs, with two more matches before the FIFA window.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueCrystal PalacePierre Sage

Related Articles

Crystal Palace ready to reject Liverpool's January offer on Sarr

Sean Dyche emerges as favourite to replace under pressure Pierre Sage at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace set three-man shortlist to replace Pierre Sage