Pierre Sage handed deadline to save Crystal Palace job

Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage reportedly has two games to keep his job.

The Frenchman was the Eagles choice to come in this summer, after Oliver Glasner's exit on the back of winning the UEFA Conference League, but he's struggling for results in South London.

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Just two wins from eight Premier League games, and one victory from three played in the Europa League, has put the club on red alert ahead of some crunch games before the November international break.

Veteran coach Sean Dyche has been flagged up as a possible option to come in, with growing links to Thomas Frank, Vitor Pereira and Robbie Keane, if Sage is removed.

However, as per an update from Guardian Sport, Palace officials want to wait until at least the November international break before making a decision.

The 47-year-old will remain in place for next two games - away to Fulham in the EFL Cup and on the road at Tottenham - but, the plan could change if he loses at Spurs, with two more matches before the FIFA window.