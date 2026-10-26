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Sean Dyche emerges as favourite to replace under pressure Pierre Sage at Crystal Palace

Sean Dyche emerges as favourite to replace under pressure Pierre Sage at Crystal Palace
Sean Dyche emerges as favourite to replace under pressure Pierre Sage at Crystal PalaceMark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy / Profimedia

Former Burnley and Everton boss Sean Dyche is reportedly in the running to replace under pressure Pierre Sage at Crystal Palace.

Sage, 47, got the Crystal Palace job on the back of a sensational 2025-26 campaign with Lens, challenging Luis Enrique’s great PSG side to the Ligue 1 title.

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It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster since he moved to Selhurst Park, with Palace currently sitting down in 17th, one point above predecessor Oliver Glasner’s Nottingham Forest.

Rumours are starting to circulate that Sage could be in danger of losing his job if he doesn’t turn things around soon.

According to The Telegraph, former Burnley and Everton boss Dyche has emerged as the front runner to replace Sage should Palace decide to pull the trigger.

The 55-year-old has been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest back in February and is said to be keen on the Palace job.

Dyche won ten, drew five, and lost ten during his time at Forest.

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