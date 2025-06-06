Pickford: Moyes has brought fresh unity to Everton

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford admits he's delighted working for manager David Moyes.

Pickford admits he's long admired Moyes, who is now in his second spell as Everton manager and also has been in charge of the keeper's former club Sunderland.

He said while with the England squad this week: “I think there were a lot of positives towards the back end of 2024 – with the new owners coming in and giving stability to the Club, the new stadium, the new gaffer, as well. With the manager coming in, we’ve done really well.

“It’s about staying well, getting better and improving as a team – and going into next season firing again and getting off to a good start because the past few years we haven’t done that.

“I think this manager will demand a good start and demand us to get wins on the board and performances.”

Sunderland past

Of working with Moyes at Sunderland, Pickford recalled: “Big Sam (Allardyce) gave me my debut, and I sat on the bench for .,” remembered Pickford, discussing his early years with the Black Cats.

“And then (Moyes) came in. Vito (Mannone) started the season and unfortunately got injured with a bad elbow injury. That was my time to take my chance and enjoy the moment.

“I did well. I made a few mistakes, but I was still learning. I played for the rest of the season, learned a lot, and had a great year playing for my boyhood club.”

Moyes has brought unity

Pickford admits he can sense fresh unity around the club thanks to Moyes.

“I remember coming as a fan in the gaffer’s era the first time around and his team battering Sunderland,” added Pickford. “To come back now with the manager here and to have the opportunity to feel like the old Everton – because we’ve had a few rollercoasters over the years.

“But to get that resilience back and hard work. I think we’ve always been that as a team. I think the manager gets that connection with the fans.

“To play for Everton Football Club, the connection with the fans is massive. It’s something where I’ve got a great relationship with them over the eight years.”