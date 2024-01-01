Newcastle boss Howe admits "you never get an easy game" against Dyche's Everton

Howe admits "you never get an easy game against a Sean Dyche team" ahead of Everton clash

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has talked up their last game at Goodison Park.

The Magpies are playing Everton away from home in the Premier League on Saturday.

Given the Toffees will be in a new stadium, Howe will not get to experience the Goodison atmosphere again.

He stated: “Whenever you go there, it is a difficult game. The ground has that feel, with the fans involved in the game right from the off and very close to the pitch.

"I think how you start the game and impose yourself on the opposition there is hugely important so we'll want to be really positive in our approach. We've got to learn lessons from the Fulham game in our last away performance."

On ex-Everton and current Newcastle star Anthony Gordon, he added: "Having been back there twice, this will be his third time and I think each time, it's been slightly easier for Anthony but, still, he'll be emotional.

"He's human and I think there'll be lot of things going through him as he plays the game. I thought he was excellent last week, leading the line for us really well on and off the ball.

"It was a really important performance but you need your vocal point in attack to deliver certain aspects that helps the team."

On battling Sean Dyche’s Everton, he finished: “We look forward to every game because every game is so different. Sean and I have naturally had a lot of games against each other. He came in at Burnley when I left so we've always had that history together and many good battles over the years.

"He's someone who produces very difficult teams to play against and you never get an easy game against a Sean Dyche team. They're very organised, know their roles, what their jobs are and are highly effective."