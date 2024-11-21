PGMOL say Coote investigation "ongoing": His welfare is important to us

Ref David Coote's investigation by the PGMOL is continuing.

Coote has been suspended by the FA and UEFA after a video emerged of him heavily criticising former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

A spokesman for refereeing body, the PGMOL, said: "We are following an internal process and taking the allegations into David Coote’s conduct very seriously as part of our ongoing full and thorough investigation.

"Whilst David remains suspended, his welfare continues to be important to us and he is aware of the support network available to him."

A second video is also being investigated where Coote is allegedly seen involved with drugs.

Coote has been refereeing in the Premier League since 2018.

