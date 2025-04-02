Tarkowski equals unwanted Premier League record against Liverpool
Everton's James Tarkowski now shares the record for the most yellow cards in Premier League history without ever being sent off.
The 32-year-old center-back reached this milestone during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Liverpool after a reckless challenge on Alexis Mac Allister.
Referee Sam Barrott awarded a foul and promptly issued a yellow card to Tarkowski. VAR reviewed the incident but swiftly determined it did not warrant a red card.
“The referee’s call of yellow card for a reckless foul by Tarkowski was checked by the VAR, with contact on the follow through after Tarkowski had played the ball deemed to be reckless,” Premier League wrote in a statement on X.
While the victory strengthened Liverpool's league title hopes, Everton's defeat left them in 15th place, with 34 points from 30 league matches.