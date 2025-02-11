Wolves signing Munetsi on his FA Cup goal: It has been a dream come true for me

New arrival Marshall Munetsi was thrilled to contribute to Wolves' FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers on his debut.

Coming off the bench for the final 25 minutes, he impressed with an energetic display and nearly scored three times.

Munetsi was simply pleased to help his team advance to the fifth round, where they’ll face AFC Bournemouth.

On his debut, he told club media: “I'm so delighted, because it has been a dream come true for me – representing a big club like Wolves, and what a way to start. The guys had already done the most difficult job, to take the lead, and I was just there to do my small part.

“It has been very easy because everybody's very kind, everybody's been willing to lend a hand and assist me in getting comfortable, so it hasn't been that difficult.

“From the coaching staff to the players, they're so kind, so it has just been about getting to know the system and getting to know how we play, but everything else has been very good.”