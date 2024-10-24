Pereira looking ahead to Everton clash after "difficult day" against Villa

Fulham star Andreas Pereira is keen to put the disappointment of losing to Aston Villa to the side.

The Cottagers take on Everton away from home on Saturday, with Pereira seeking redemption.

The Brazilian knows that when he missed a penalty at 1-1, he put his team in a tough spot for the rest of the game.

“It was a difficult game,” he told reporters.

“Coming back from the internationals, we wanted to – especially at home – make it our fortress and get points.

“I think we started well, unlucky goal against us. I missed a penalty and after that we had some pressure on ourselves. Second half we didn’t get things going like usual – a difficult day for all of us.

“That’s football, it happens. You only miss when you take the penalty, so it’s a responsibility that I accept.

“Of course, if there is another penalty or another chance, I will have to take it and step up to try and score.

“My head is very clear about that – we have to move on as quick as possible and give a big effort against Everton.”