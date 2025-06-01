Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United to raid Sporting for Bruno Fernandes replacement
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Real Madrid star Rodrygo makes transfer decision amid Arsenal & Chelsea interest
Ousmane Dembele form a 'slap in the face' - ex-Barcelona chief

Pereira admits Wolves fans have surprised him

Paul Vegas
Pereira admits Wolves fans have surprised him
Pereira admits Wolves fans have surprised himAction Plus
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira admits he's been surprised by how the local support have taken to him this season.

Pereira led Wolves away from relegation after succeeding Gary O'Neil midseason.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Portuguese admits he's never been serenaded by fans as he has by the Wolves support and he told the the club's podcast: 

"I had other clubs that sing my name but it takes time for it, but in the first game was a big surprise for me!

"This connection ... it is a small city. It is easier to connect the people. To connect myself with the people.

"It is very easy to go for a walk and to find the supporters, in the pubs, everywhere. I think this is the energy, the connection and power that we have in the city with just one club.

"If you have just one club everyone supports the club. To connect the people with the club and the players is to create this energy.

"It is to create a feeling of pride. Being proud of ourselves."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWolves
Related Articles
UPDATE: Wolves striker Cunha in Manchester as Man Utd deal agreed
Ex-coach convinced Martinez would accept Man Utd "challenge"
Cunha hands expensive parting gifts to Wolves teammates ahead of Man Utd switch