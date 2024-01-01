Pepe reveals he considered retiring over a "wave of criticism" after Arsenal transfer

After joining for a record fee in 2019, Nicolas Pepe revealed that he considered quitting football due to criticism from fans and pundits.

Arsenal had made the big-money move after Nicolas Pepe scored 23 goals in 41 games the previous season with the forward looking like a steal at an initial £20m with the remaining £52m spread over five years.

However after the big money move Pepe’s performances did not live up to the hype as he made 112 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal and scored just 27 times.

The winger's contract was terminated last summer with the Gunners keen to move the winger on.

Speaking to L'Equipe Pepe spoke about how he considered quitting the game due to the amount of criticism he received.

"It was almost harassment. I don't look at social media much, but if my brother told me "this is what they said about you", it would affect me unconsciously,' Pepe said.

"It also came from the media or from certain members of the club. They don't realise that it can affect the mental state, the family and it affects performance.

"The only people who have always supported me are the Arsenal fans.

"At Arsenal, I suffered a kind of trauma, as if my passion had been ripped away from me, I had a disgust for football. I doubted myself to the point that I thought about quitting everything.

"I wondered how they could have been so relentless in their attacks on me. They even called me the biggest flop in the history of the Premier League. But I refused to mope.'

After leaving the Gunners Pepe moved on loan to Nice for the 2022-23 season, before joining Turkish side Trabzonspor last year but opted against renewing his one-year deal at the club.

The winger is now a free agent with the 29-year-old reportedly still keen to make an impact in the top flight despite interest from Saudi Arabia.