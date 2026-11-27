Mikel Arteta insists that goalkeeper David Raya could feature in Arsenal's Premier League showdown with Manchester City on Sunday (November 29).

The 31-year-old was forced off during Arsenal’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Newcastle last time out due to a shoulder injury.

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Raya consequently missed the 1-1 Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday (November 24), with Kepa Arrizabalaga filling in.

Speaking ahead of the game against rivals Manchester City on Sunday, Arteta suggested that Raya could make his return.

“Yes,” Arteta replied when asked if Raya could feature. “We still have a few hours before the game so we’re just trying to get everybody back.

“That’s what we do with every single player. We treat them in the same way, and every player has the same mindset.

“They want to be available, they want to be in the best possible condition, and there’s no difference between them.”