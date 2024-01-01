Parsons does not want to put Southampton in a "really bad financial situation"

Parsons does not want to put Southampton in a "really bad financial situation"

Southampton CEO Phil Parsons has spoken about the importance of promotion, financial rules and how the club want to improve but not destroy itself financially.

The Saints have cut staff from around 440 to 280 but have spent around £50M in the summer transfer window already.

Parsons was questioned on Southampton's financial situation and how the club are aiming to improve for the future.

"I think so far we're around the six highest net spenders in the league.”

"It's really easy to forget because we've brought two loans back. It's really tough to be competitive straight away, you need to get your squad to a certain standard.”

"We're looking across all targets. That will include loans and that will include permanents. When you buy a player, I've learned it's not as simple as Championship Manager.”

He spoke about the club’s promotion last season and how imperative it was.

"It's not just about this year. The club needs to continue. I don't want to talk to you about the complications if we didn't come up.”

"It was probably one of the biggest goals in the history of the club at Wembley because being in the Championship is so difficult with all of the financial rules and the gap.”

"The gap is so big, but equally when you go up, your contracts all jump. You don't just get £100 million in the bank. It doesn't happen like that.”

"You get small chunks throughout the year. So it's about cash flow as well. When money goes in and out of the club, it's really complex about where that happens.

"Sport Republic have put in over £200 million into this club over the last couple of years. That's the first bit of money for over 10 years, by the way.

"That's why we've had to become more efficient. The owners are very, very bought in but then we have financial fair play as well.

He mentioned his relationship with manager Russell Martin and how he does not want to place the club in a bad position.

"Russell and I talk every day about transfers with the owners, everybody's very well aligned. We've got a huge scouting network and we'll do the best we can.”

"We're not going to do that at the same time as putting the club in a really, really bad financial situation and risk Southampton not being here in five years."