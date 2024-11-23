Tribal Football
Most Read
Valladolid coach Pezzolano: Getafe very tough team
Neymar snaps at Man City midfielder Rodri after Vini Jr dig
Amorim launches new Man Utd era: I'm a dreamer - but don't compare me to young Mourinho
Ipswich boss McKenna: I worked with great young talent at Man Utd

Paris FC owner: Klopp excited to get involved

Paul Vegas
Paris FC owner: Klopp excited to get involved
Paris FC owner: Klopp excited to get involvedAction Plus
Antoine Arnault has detailed Jurgen Klopp's role in the management of Paris FC.

Arnault's company is taking control of the L2 club, with Red Bull to hold a minority share. Former Liverpool boss Klopp will have a role in the French club as part of his remit as Red Bull's Global Football director.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arnault said, "I don't want to speak for him, but actually, when Jürgen Klopp and I were chatting the other day, I felt that PFC could have a special place in the Red Bull galaxy. But it's quite logical: in Paris there is an anomaly, one big club.

"We are the only big city in Europe to have only one. Most big cities sometimes have two, in London there are about ten.

"Yes, he is excited. There is both the sporting side that excites him, but I also think the possibility of creating another story, building something else around this great project even just in terms of brand building. Red Bull also has absolutely revolutionary data tools, which will help us in scouting."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueKlopp JurgenLiverpoolParis FCLigue 2Ligue 1
Related Articles
Klopp in Paris FC talks as Red Bull plans laid out
Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Adjusting to Slot system not easy
Klopp revealed to have considered replacing Liverpool ace Salah with Man Utd winger Antony