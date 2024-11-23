Paris FC owner: Klopp excited to get involved

Antoine Arnault has detailed Jurgen Klopp's role in the management of Paris FC.

Arnault's company is taking control of the L2 club, with Red Bull to hold a minority share. Former Liverpool boss Klopp will have a role in the French club as part of his remit as Red Bull's Global Football director.

Arnault said, "I don't want to speak for him, but actually, when Jürgen Klopp and I were chatting the other day, I felt that PFC could have a special place in the Red Bull galaxy. But it's quite logical: in Paris there is an anomaly, one big club.

"We are the only big city in Europe to have only one. Most big cities sometimes have two, in London there are about ten.

"Yes, he is excited. There is both the sporting side that excites him, but I also think the possibility of creating another story, building something else around this great project even just in terms of brand building. Red Bull also has absolutely revolutionary data tools, which will help us in scouting."

