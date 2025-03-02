Parents furious with Man Utd over academy coaching cuts

Many parents are furious with Manchester United over their cuts to academy staff.

The decision at the beginning of the season saw many academy coaches in tears in front of the junior players as they explained the club's decision.

One father of a player told The Sun: "How the club acted was outrageous.

"It was like waiting all summer and then sacking all the teachers on the first day of term — in front of the kids.

"Some of the coaches were crying, some of the kids were then crying — and parents were wondering, 'What on earth is going on?'."

More staff cuts are now due at United, with the new management team overseeing near 450 reduncies inside a year.