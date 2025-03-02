Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Man Utd boss Amorim: I've been embarrassed
Besiktas coach Solskjaer tells Man Utd chiefs: The culture is the club's people
Real Madrid urging Arsenal defender Saliba to be patient

Man Utd midfielder Collyer highlights Fletcher influence

Paul Vegas
Man Utd midfielder Collyer highlights Fletcher influence
Man Utd midfielder Collyer highlights Fletcher influenceTribalfootball
Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer has revealed the influence Darren Fletcher is having on his time at Old Trafford.

Fletcher has acted as director and coach since Collyer arrived in 2022 from Brighton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Collyer told manutd.com of the former United midfielder's influence: “I signed and I remember I saw Darren Fletcher.

“He came and spoke to me, which was obviously a big thing, because he’s a player who I’d say I play like.

“So to see him come and speak to me gave me great confidence and the belief that I could achieve things at this club.

“I think it’s important to know things about the club.

“With Fletch, I think, with my game, it’s quite similar to his and I think that’s why it’s great for him to be around, from my perspective.

“I can learn from him, always speak to him and get his opinion on things.”

Recalling his debut against Fulham, Collyer also said: “I remember Fletch rang me and said ‘you’ve made the squad, congrats’.

“I just remember being really happy – I called my dad and mum and shared that with them. I was buzzing and it was a great experience going to the stadium, being in the changing room.

“My first proper experience being around it, for a big game, and yeah, I think with experience like that, you can keep building on it and you’re only going to get better.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueCollyer TobyFletcher DarrenManchester UnitedBrighton
Related Articles
Chelsea lead 13 club battle for Copenhagen whiz Bardghji
FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW: Plymouth go to Man City; Palace meet Millwall
PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFERS (JANUARY '25): Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal yet to act