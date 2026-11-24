Cole Palmer has not been playing at his best levels

Cole Palmer's Chelsea future is not in question just yet, but the mood around him is becoming harder to ignore.

He's been enduring a difficult year, in which he's been pushed out of the England international set-up, with his form dipping and questions beginning to emerge about his demeanour as well as his performances.

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Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Leeds at the weekend only added to the frustration.

Footage subsequently emerged of Joao Pedro appearing to encourage Palmer to acknowledge the supporters, only for the Chelsea star to walk away without doing so.

It was an uncomfortable moment on an already disappointing afternoon, and there is a growing sense that Palmer's body language is not sitting particularly well with everyone around the club.

That does not necessarily mean there is a serious problem developing, but it does provide fresh fuel for speculation about his longer-term future.

Manchester United is a name that inevitably enters the conversation whenever doubts surface about Palmer's Chelsea career.

He has previously been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and those rumours could gain renewed attention now that Mauricio Pochettino is in charge at United.

Palmer enjoyed working under the Argentine at Chelsea and was one of his most frequently used players during their time together. Their relationship was a positive one, making the prospect of a reunion an easy storyline to revisit.

Palmer's Premier League stats this season Flashscore

There is, however, an important counterpoint.

Palmer recently committed his future to Chelsea by signing a contract extension, underlining that his intention was to continue building his career in London.

For now, there is no indication that he is actively looking for a way out. A significant deterioration in relations between player and club would probably be required before an exit became a realistic prospect.

But football can change quickly. Chelsea need to find a way to get the best out of one of their most important players again, while Palmer needs to rediscover the form and enthusiasm that made him such a central figure in their project.