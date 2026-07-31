Palmer jokes Rogers will have "bailiffs at his door" if he copies his cold celebration

Cole Palmer has spoken on his trademarked celebration as Morgan Rogers arrives at Chelsea.

Palmer successfully trademarked both the "Cold Palmer" name and his signature "cold" celebration in the UK which includes him shivering.

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The trademark doesn't stop people from doing the celebration as fans can copy it, players can perform it during matches and TV broadcasts can show it.

Palmer admitted that the celebration was inspired by former Manchester City academy teammate Morgan Rogers, who first used it while on loan at Middlesbrough.

“My boy Morgz did one for Middlesbrough, so I told him I’d do it too if I scored,” said Palmer.

“It symbolises joy, passion and hard determination for the game, plus it's funny as it works well with my name.”

Rogers later said: “Yeah, he definitely copied me. It’s my celebration. Check the timeline, I did it first.”

Now, the pair are set to reunite at Chelsea as Rogers makes his £117M move from Aston Villa. Speaking on his celebration, Palmer joked that Rogers would be punished if he tried to pull it off.

“I have trademarked the celebration… so if Morgan Rogers tries to do anything, bailiffs at his door”.

“Jokes aside, we’ll probably do the celebration together”.