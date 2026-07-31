Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Palmer jokes Rogers will have "bailiffs at his door" if he copies his cold celebration

Palmer jokes Rogers will have "bailiffs at his door" if he copies his cold celebration
Palmer jokes Rogers will have "bailiffs at his door" if he copies his cold celebrationREUTERS

Cole Palmer has spoken on his trademarked celebration as Morgan Rogers arrives at Chelsea.

Palmer successfully trademarked both the "Cold Palmer" name and his signature "cold" celebration in the UK which includes him shivering. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The trademark doesn't stop people from doing the celebration as fans can copy it, players can perform it during matches and TV broadcasts can show it. 

Palmer admitted that the celebration was inspired by former Manchester City academy teammate Morgan Rogers, who first used it while on loan at Middlesbrough

“My boy Morgz did one for Middlesbrough, so I told him I’d do it too if I scored,” said Palmer. 

“It symbolises joy, passion and hard determination for the game, plus it's funny as it works well with my name.” 

Rogers later said: “Yeah, he definitely copied me. It’s my celebration. Check the timeline, I did it first.” 

Now, the pair are set to reunite at Chelsea as Rogers makes his £117M move from Aston Villa. Speaking on his celebration, Palmer joked that Rogers would be punished if he tried to pull it off. 

“I have trademarked the celebration… so if Morgan Rogers tries to do anything, bailiffs at his door”. 

“Jokes aside, we’ll probably do the celebration together”. 

Mentions
Cole PalmerMorgan RogersChelseaMiddlesbroughManchester CityAston VillaPremier League

Related Articles

Colwill says the "spirit is good" under Alonso & backs Palmer: He’s a huge player for us!

Chelsea boss Alonso has plan for 'great signing' Morgan Rogers alongside Cole Palmer

A look at every Premier League and top European club kit for the 2026/27 season