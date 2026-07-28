Colwill says the "spirit is good" under Alonso & backs Palmer: He’s a huge player for us!

Levi Colwill has spoken ahead of Chelsea's preseason clash against Western Sydney Wanderers.

Chelsea face Western Sydney Wanderers at Accor Stadium on Tuesday as part of the Sydney Super Cup in what is their first preseason test.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Blues finished 10th in the Premier League with 52 points following a season that also saw defeat in the FA Cup final to Manchester City.

With new manager Xabi Alonso in charge, fans will be expecting the side to bounce back next season, especially after splashing out of several players including on Morgan Rogers in a deal worth £117M.

Chelsea are gathering momentum

Ahead of the game, Colwill was asked about how the squad are feeling and how Palmer is fairing behind the scenes after missing out on the World Cup.

“The spirit is good, it's really positive. For us to be able to spend this time together as a squad, and really connect is so important. We’re also able to be on the pitch every day and work hard.

“I actually think it's a blessing in disguise (being together all the time) and it helps us a lot, it creates those strong bonds and I feel like we're going to be in a good position to be ready for this season.”

On Palmer: “Listen, we all know how good Cole is. And we see it every single day.

“Of course, last year was a difficult season for him with injuries, but we've never taken away the belief of how good he is. He’s a huge player for us and he can turn it on whenever he wants.”

Palmer will likely benefit from more freedom and quicker football under Alonso who will use him and Rogers as a duo in the upcoming campaign in what will almost certainly be one of the most formidable attacks in Europe.